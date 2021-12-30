SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $2.54 Million Investment in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 233,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ironSource during the second quarter worth $55,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of ironSource by 175.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the second quarter valued at $120,000. 15.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ironSource alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on ironSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial began coverage on ironSource in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie upgraded ironSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ironSource in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ironSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

Shares of NYSE IS opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.57. ironSource Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $13.14.

ironSource Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS).

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.