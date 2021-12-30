SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRBN. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000.

KRBN opened at $50.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.33 and a 200 day moving average of $40.81. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $54.79.

