SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 12,926 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 59.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,926 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 255.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 117.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth $73,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $2,107,170.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $3,259,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661 over the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $373.44 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $217.69 and a one year high of $377.60. The company has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $347.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.36.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.50.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.