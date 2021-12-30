SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $2.75 Million Position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 60,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KRA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Kraton by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kraton in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kraton by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraton by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital cut shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

KRA opened at $46.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 2.16. Kraton Co. has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.96.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $526.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.70 million. Kraton had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kraton Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 77,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $3,542,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

