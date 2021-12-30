Shadow Token (SHDW) Price Reaches $0.0605 on Exchanges

Shadow Token (CURRENCY:SHDW) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. Shadow Token has a market cap of $423,656.54 and $18.00 worth of Shadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shadow Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Shadow Token has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00058448 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,685.49 or 0.07792192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00073816 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,318.98 or 1.00045966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00053156 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007978 BTC.

Shadow Token Profile

Shadow Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. Shadow Token’s official Twitter account is @iShadowEra and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Shadow Token is www.shadowera.com

Buying and Selling Shadow Token

