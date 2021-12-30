Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $613.88

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 613.88 ($8.25) and traded as high as GBX 619 ($8.32). Shaftesbury shares last traded at GBX 608.50 ($8.18), with a volume of 270,214 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on SHB. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 660 ($8.87) to GBX 650 ($8.74) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 545 ($7.33) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 670 ($9.01) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 630 ($8.47) to GBX 650 ($8.74) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 636.25 ($8.55).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 621.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 613.88. The stock has a market cap of £2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 7.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $2.40. Shaftesbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.05%.

About Shaftesbury (LON:SHB)

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

