Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) will announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.28). Shake Shack posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 633.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHAK. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.06.

NYSE SHAK traded up $3.98 on Thursday, reaching $74.09. The company had a trading volume of 18,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,266. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.97 and its 200-day moving average is $85.57. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $66.26 and a 1-year high of $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.18 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,855 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at $94,400,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at $24,296,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack in the second quarter worth about $22,708,000. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new position in Shake Shack in the second quarter worth about $21,104,000. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

