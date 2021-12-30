Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 1,437 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at $13,253,000. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 19.9% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $181.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.18. The company has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of -1.19. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.66 and a 52-week high of $451.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $4,136,718.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $600,905.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,965 shares of company stock valued at $23,259,788. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $304.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $369.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.02.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

