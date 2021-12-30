Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 144 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $401.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.39. The company has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of 60.21, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.32. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $419.00 to $404.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $486.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $466.00 to $548.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $468.74.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

