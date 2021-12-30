Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,044 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in ANSYS by 742.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $407.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $393.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.79 and a 12 month high of $413.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 76.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

ANSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.70.

In other news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

