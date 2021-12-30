Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.52 Million Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the second quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 352.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 50.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 800.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 210.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.14.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $156.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.07 and a 200-day moving average of $173.56. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.17 and a 12 month high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

