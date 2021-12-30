Shell Asset Management Co. Has $3.14 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,933 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $334.12 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $224.52 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.20.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

