Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 4,802 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 13.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,822 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,802 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Credicorp by 12.0% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 112,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 24.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 153,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,067,000 after purchasing an additional 30,033 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the third quarter worth $1,882,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 5.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 264,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 117.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 190,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,640,000 after purchasing an additional 102,949 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.38.

NYSE:BAP opened at $121.77 on Thursday. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $88.67 and a one year high of $169.50. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.94). Credicorp had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $680.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.