Shopping Hits One Day Trading Volume of $226,285.00 (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for $20.68 or 0.00043429 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Shopping has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. Shopping has a market cap of $18.46 million and approximately $226,285.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00058840 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,709.17 or 0.07787646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00074669 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,529.78 or 0.99791824 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00052522 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007936 BTC.

Shopping Profile

Shopping launched on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,271 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shopping should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shopping using one of the exchanges listed above.

