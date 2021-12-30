Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,416 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the period. Lennar accounts for about 1.6% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of Lennar worth $20,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Money Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Lennar by 898.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 607,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,945,000 after buying an additional 109,103 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,044,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in Lennar by 725.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 45,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 39,934 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LEN traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $115.35. 12,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.16. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.52 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54. The firm has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.75.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

