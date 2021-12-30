Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $7.56 Million Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 159,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,323 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $7,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.3% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,767,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,753,000 after buying an additional 897,435 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11,704.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 729,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,211,000 after buying an additional 723,122 shares during the period. Islet Management LP bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth about $23,195,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,302,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,346,000 after purchasing an additional 424,167 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth about $17,278,000. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.80. 2,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,010. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.71 and a beta of 1.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $56.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

