Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Purchases 7,230 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 41.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,692,000 after buying an additional 4,414,887 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $305,625,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,085 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,510 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.89. 67,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,003,769. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.15. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.