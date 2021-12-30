Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 6,831 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,831 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $12,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 12.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 48.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.83.

Shares of WD stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $151.13. 559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,445. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.35. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.52 and a 52 week high of $156.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.43 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.