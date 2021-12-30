Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 2,117 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 0.8% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,807. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.33. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $116.35 and a 52-week high of $147.55.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

