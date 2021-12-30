Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $4.17 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,886 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in United Rentals by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in United Rentals by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $334.83. 1,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $359.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.73. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.52 and a 52 week high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.91 EPS for the current year.

URI has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.20.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

