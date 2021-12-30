Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. South State Corp bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $256,516.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,609,154.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,619. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.46.

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $23.41. The company had a trading volume of 36,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,901,451. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.62. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $24.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.47%.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

