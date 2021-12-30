Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 130 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $157.17. The stock had a trading volume of 7,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,770. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $125.25 and a 52 week high of $157.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.79 and a 200 day moving average of $150.19.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

