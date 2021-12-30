Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 16.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,615 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 89,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 23,447 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 118,688 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 11,176 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 183,724 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WDC. UBS Group dropped their target price on Western Digital from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.36.

WDC stock opened at $66.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.28 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.16. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.53.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

