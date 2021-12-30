Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 56.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,350 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 11.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the third quarter valued at $164,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the third quarter valued at $445,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the second quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 34.6% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 8,419 shares during the period.

Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock opened at $15.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.96. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $15.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0813 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

