Sigma Planning Corp Sells 35,927 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) by 62.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,927 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in ContextLogic were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of ContextLogic by 100.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

WISH opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.07. ContextLogic Inc. has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.22 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 91.67% and a negative net margin of 33.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WISH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer cut ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

In related news, CAO Brett Just sold 23,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $113,702.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 67,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $330,588.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,047,882 shares of company stock valued at $4,501,369 in the last quarter. 40.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

