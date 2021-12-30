Sigma Planning Corp Sells 4,472 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,472 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,891,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,874,000 after acquiring an additional 111,433 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,903,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,404 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458,529 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,088,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,377,000 after acquiring an additional 756,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,090,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,080,000 after buying an additional 303,176 shares in the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.53 on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.51.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYG. BNP Paribas raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. AlphaValue raised Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

