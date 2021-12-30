Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP bank holding company registered under the Bank Holding Act of 1956. Through its subsidiaries, Co. provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Simmons First National to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Simmons First National stock opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.34.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $193.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simmons First National will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

In other Simmons First National news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $173,897.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

