Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stake Raised by Ford Financial Group LLC

Ford Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 5,300.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 127.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.44.

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded up $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $159.77. 6,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,685. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.31. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.06 and a one year high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.97%.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.