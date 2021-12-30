Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.29.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays cut Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.44. 252,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,910,354. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 91.00, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.29.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $4,492,274.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 39.4% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 15.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 11.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 66,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

