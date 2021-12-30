Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

OTCMKTS:SVKEF opened at $12.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.15. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 42.65%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Company Profile

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.

