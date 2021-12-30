SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Acquired by Forward Management LLC

Forward Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,413 shares during the quarter. SL Green Realty accounts for approximately 0.5% of Forward Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Forward Management LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $449,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.90.

Shares of SLG stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.22. 658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,555. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.82. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $56.33 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $4.17. The business had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 75.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

