SLM’s (SLM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.61.

Shares of SLM stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,270,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,762,778. SLM has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $357.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.52 million. SLM had a return on equity of 60.87% and a net margin of 56.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that SLM will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

SLM announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in SLM during the second quarter worth $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in SLM during the third quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SLM during the second quarter worth $84,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SLM during the third quarter worth $193,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in SLM during the second quarter worth $211,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

