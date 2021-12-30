SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to post $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.37. SLR Investment reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.92 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 53.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Compass Point lowered SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SLR Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.85.

Shares of SLRC stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $18.44. 234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,451. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. SLR Investment has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $20.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 161,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in SLR Investment by 6.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SLR Investment by 0.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 3.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

