Smoothy Price Down 12.2% Over Last Week (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. In the last week, Smoothy has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. Smoothy has a market cap of $435,773.53 and approximately $379,348.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smoothy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0856 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00058099 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,732.88 or 0.07895673 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00074415 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,422.27 or 1.00306186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00053109 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008093 BTC.

About Smoothy

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Smoothy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

