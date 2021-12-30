Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 15.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Snowflake were worth $20,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 0.4% during the second quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 33,116,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,491,000 after buying an additional 126,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Snowflake by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after buying an additional 2,150,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 359.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,020,000 after buying an additional 8,688,437 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 109.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2,955.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,780,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 49,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.25, for a total transaction of $16,359,242.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,350,479 shares of company stock valued at $811,909,128. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake stock opened at $344.21 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $356.93 and a 200-day moving average of $309.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.98 and a beta of 1.58.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $299.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.50.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

