SnowSwap (SNOW) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $47,494.00

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. In the last week, SnowSwap has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for $4.78 or 0.00010082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $47,494.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00058794 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,695.56 or 0.07801054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00073835 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,418.84 or 1.00097574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00053350 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007985 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 441,944 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.