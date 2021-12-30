Soda Coin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $846,754.00 (SOC)

Soda Coin (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Soda Coin has a total market cap of $25.96 million and approximately $846,754.00 worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Soda Coin has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One Soda Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00042607 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006980 BTC.

Soda Coin Profile

Soda Coin (SOC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,763,526,984 coins. The official website for Soda Coin is www.monstercube.kr/eng . Soda Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/sodatable . Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling Soda Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soda Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soda Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Soda Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

