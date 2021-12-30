Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.40% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is a provider of platform and marketplace for vehicle data and positioned at the epicenter of the data revolution in the automotive and mobility space. Otonomo Technologies Ltd., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc. II, is based in HERZLIYA, ISRAEL. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ OTMO opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.52.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the second quarter valued at $75,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 509,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 74,595 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,031,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $483,000. 10.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Company Profile

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

