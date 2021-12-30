SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Purchased by Abbot Financial Management Inc.

Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total transaction of $8,872,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.14, for a total value of $2,703,778.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,305 shares of company stock valued at $15,676,312. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEDG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $318.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.75.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $278.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $389.71. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 104.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $325.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.47.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

