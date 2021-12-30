SOLVE (SOLVE) Price Tops $0.13

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. One SOLVE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SOLVE has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. SOLVE has a market cap of $54.22 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.52 or 0.00118048 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00011786 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001006 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 433,324,963 coins. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care . The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation . The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

SOLVE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

