Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Director Sells $17,640.00 in Stock

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Director Kim Janda sold 3,000 shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.88, for a total value of $17,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.26. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $12.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 166.48% and a negative net margin of 692.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,867,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,059,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,602,000 after acquiring an additional 653,387 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,920,000 after acquiring an additional 575,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,232,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,153,000 after acquiring an additional 445,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,192,000. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.