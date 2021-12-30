Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $44.00

Shares of Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.00 and traded as low as $44.00. Sound Financial Bancorp shares last traded at $45.10, with a volume of 526 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $117.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 12.17%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Sound Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.59%.

In related news, Director James E. Sweeney sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 51.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 45.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 23.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 54,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It involves in attracting retail and commercial deposits from the general public and local governments and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans.

