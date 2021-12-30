Sound Shore Management Inc CT Sells 467 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Sound Shore Management Inc CT cut its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,978 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $81,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SIVB. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,618,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

SIVB opened at $683.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.90. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $376.05 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $713.98 and its 200-day moving average is $633.54.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 32.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIVB. Morgan Stanley raised SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $985.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $690.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $769.95.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total transaction of $120,828.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,620 shares of company stock valued at $15,808,653. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

