Sound Shore Management Inc CT Trims Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Sound Shore Management Inc CT trimmed its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,805 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial comprises 3.1% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sound Shore Management Inc CT owned approximately 0.15% of Capital One Financial worth $109,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $145.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $95.97 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.68. The firm has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.66.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.96%.

COF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.46.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

