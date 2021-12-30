Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 9,128 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.77. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.65 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

