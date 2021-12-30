Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $5.59 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,907 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,693,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,298,283,000 after buying an additional 959,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,963,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,556,507,000 after buying an additional 467,356 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,995,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,933,000 after buying an additional 393,894 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after buying an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 79.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,708,000 after buying an additional 7,370,931 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $135.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $239.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.26 and its 200-day moving average is $115.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $135.87.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist lifted their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

