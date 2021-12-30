Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 3.36% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the third quarter worth $231,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the second quarter worth $247,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 40.7% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ JSML opened at $64.49 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1 year low of $59.44 and a 1 year high of $73.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

