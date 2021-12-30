Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,202 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.1% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $16,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,991 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981,837 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,040,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,196,000 after acquiring an additional 60,412 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,927,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,748,000 after acquiring an additional 87,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,741,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,561,000 after acquiring an additional 460,046 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.66.

