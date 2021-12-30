Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 15,474 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,474 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $7,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,991 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,111 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 833,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,774,000 after purchasing an additional 175,958 shares during the period. Financial Services Advisory Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 303,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,495,000 after purchasing an additional 105,704 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 413,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,202,000 after purchasing an additional 99,216 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $68.51 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $53.62 and a twelve month high of $68.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.39.

