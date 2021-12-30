Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 372 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $11,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Motco raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

BATS:QUAL opened at $146.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.60. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.